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63,670 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF Purchased by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
CF Industries logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Aware Super reported a new first-quarter stake in CF Industries, buying 63,670 shares valued at about $8.27 million.
  • CF Industries continues to draw heavy institutional interest, with 93.06% of shares held by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
  • The company recently raised its quarterly dividend to $0.60 per share from $0.50, while analysts currently rate the stock Hold on average with a consensus price target of $116.62.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,670 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $8,267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 493 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 552 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CF. Freedom Capital upgraded CF Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CF Industries from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. HSBC lowered their price target on CF Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $116.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF

CF Industries Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $121.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.40. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.42 and a 12-month high of $141.96.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from CF Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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