Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST - Free Report) by 1,448.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,392 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 63,975 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.10% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $25,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2,827.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $25,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Xcelsior Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xcelsior Advisor Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WST alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WST. Weiss Ratings raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $424.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WST

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.1%

WST opened at $373.20 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.83 and a fifty-two week high of $438.27. The company's 50-day moving average is $388.24 and its 200 day moving average is $327.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $874.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.12 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 18.81%. West Pharmaceutical Services's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. West Pharmaceutical Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.67%.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Annette Favorite sold 8,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total transaction of $2,772,489.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 16,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,944.45. This represents a 32.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,659 shares of company stock worth $5,443,749. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. develops and manufactures packaging components and delivery systems used in injectable medicines and other healthcare products. Its offerings include elastomeric stoppers, seals and plungers, as well as components and devices designed to support the storage and administration of injectable drugs. The company also provides contract manufacturing services, producing and assembling components and devices for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device customers.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider West Pharmaceutical Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and West Pharmaceutical Services wasn't on the list.

While West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list. Get This Free Report