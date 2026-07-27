64,000 Shares in Antero Resources Corporation $AR Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,611,248 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $153,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,388 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $137,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,755 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 140.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $116,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,828 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,831,000. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 553.6% during the fourth quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,713,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $59,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,091 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research lowered Antero Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Antero Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $48.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE AR opened at $35.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Antero Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 185,826 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $7,308,536.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,085,192 shares in the company, valued at $42,680,601.36. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 39,490 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,772.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 277,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,903,904.55. The trade was a 12.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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