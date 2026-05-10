6,420 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Acquired by NWM Advisors LLC

NWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,420 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of NWM Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Midwest Trust Co lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 51,869 shares of the company's stock worth $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company's stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 12,401 shares of the company's stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company's stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 58,273 shares of the company's stock worth $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $137.80 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $145.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.90 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Oppenheimer started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Freedom Capital raised Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $194.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 392,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,162.24. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,029,479 shares of company stock valued at $137,685,797. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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