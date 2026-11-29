Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,221,371 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 643,167 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.77% of CBRE Group worth $285,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,071,885 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $400,973,000 after purchasing an additional 512,536 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,930,992 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $248,075,000 after buying an additional 662,421 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,162,260 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $157,435,000 after buying an additional 711,399 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $98,121,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 718,878 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $97,379,000 after buying an additional 173,016 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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CBRE Group Stock Up 1.4%

CBRE stock opened at $139.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.44 and a one year high of $174.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.67.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $11.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. CBRE Group's revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.12, for a total value of $297,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 106,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,011,193.88. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBRE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $183.00 to $161.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $180.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBRE Group

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc. is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm. Its services include advising clients on property sales, leasing and financing, as well as managing properties and facilities, overseeing construction and development projects, and providing real estate investment management. The company serves property owners, occupiers, investors and public-sector organizations across a range of industries. Its operations span the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, with a presence in more than 100 countries.

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