64,396 Shares in Versant Corporation $VSNT Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Versant Corporation (NASDAQ:VSNT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Versant in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Versant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in Versant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Versant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Versant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

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Versant Price Performance

VSNT stock opened at $35.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 18.04. Versant Corporation has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Versant (NASDAQ:VSNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Versant Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Versant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Versant's dividend payout ratio is currently 75.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Versant in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Versant from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Versant from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Arete Research raised Versant from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Versant from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Versant

Versant Company Profile

Versant Corporation is a provider of data management software. The Company designs, develops, markets and supports database management system products that companies use to solve data management and data integration issues. It also provides related product support, training and consulting services to assist users of the Company's products in developing and deploying software applications based on its products. The Company's Versant Object Database product is used primarily by enterprises, which have data management requirements, such as technology providers, telecommunications carriers, Government defense agencies, defense contractors, healthcare companies and companies in the financial services and transportation industries.

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