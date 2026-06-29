6,485 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL Bought by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the company's stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company's stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 251 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BURL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $365.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $353.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BURL

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other news, insider Matthew Pasch sold 3,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,833.33. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,069,160.83. This represents a 36.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 2,343 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.22, for a total value of $790,106.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $469,073.02. This represents a 62.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 27,036 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,747 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL opened at $321.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.99. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.46 and a 1 year high of $351.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The firm's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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