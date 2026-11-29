Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,152 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $18,032,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth approximately $9,306,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $2,799,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $19,083,000. Finally, Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

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AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON opened at $348.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $266.33 and a 12-month high of $382.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.84.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. AON's dividend payout ratio is 17.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lester Knight purchased 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $327.48 per share, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 163,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,379,240. This trade represents a 13.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AON from $412.00 to $362.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on AON from $387.00 to $356.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded AON from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Evercore decreased their price objective on AON from $423.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded AON from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $376.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AON

Key AON News

Investors following AON have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Aon and Munich Re developed a methodology that identified more than 100 cyber-accumulation scenarios. The work highlights Aon’s cyber-risk expertise, though no direct revenue impact was reported. Munich Re and Aon use new methodology to identify more than 100 cyber accumulation scenarios

Aon and Munich Re developed a methodology that identified more than 100 cyber-accumulation scenarios. The work highlights Aon’s cyber-risk expertise, though no direct revenue impact was reported. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q4 2027 EPS estimate by just one cent, to $5.74, and maintained a Hold rating. The small revision suggests little change to its earnings outlook. Zacks Research rating and estimate update

Zacks Research raised its Q4 2027 EPS estimate by just one cent, to $5.74, and maintained a Hold rating. The small revision suggests little change to its earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Aon President Michael Sicard filed an initial Form 3 amid the reported $17 billion USI deal. The headline provides no details indicating a purchase or sale of shares, so it is not a clear insider-trading signal. Aon President Michael Sicard Files First Form 3 Amid $17 Billion USI Deal

About AON

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that helps organizations manage risk and make decisions about their people and operations. Its services include insurance brokerage, risk consulting and reinsurance solutions, as well as health and wealth consulting. The company serves businesses, institutions and individuals across a range of industries and geographies. Its offerings include commercial risk placement, employee benefits and health programs, retirement-plan advice, and support with areas such as cyber risk and human capital strategy.

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