6,573 Shares in Equifax, Inc. $EFX Bought by Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,573 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Equifax by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 392,560 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $100,703,000 after buying an additional 22,302 shares during the period. Explore Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Explore Capital Management LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $10,500,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Equifax by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 767,982 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $197,018,000 after buying an additional 163,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,441 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $98,364,000 after buying an additional 97,347 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,837,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $226.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on EFX

Equifax Stock Up 1.5%

EFX opened at $176.13 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $174.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Equifax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.47 and a twelve month high of $275.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. Equifax had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Equifax's dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $426,899.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,885.02. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $6,515,168.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 271,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,846,252. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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