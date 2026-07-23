661 Shares in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Bought by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 661 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDK. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new position in Sandisk in the first quarter worth about $1,560,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,747,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Sandisk by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,420 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000.

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Sandisk Price Performance

Shares of SNDK opened at $1,599.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 4.74. Sandisk Corporation has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $2,354.39. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,748.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,075.37.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The business's revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total value of $1,252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,803,320. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered Sandisk from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $1,700.00 price target on Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,820.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNDK

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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