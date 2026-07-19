6,615 Shares in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Bought by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,615 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MasTec by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,000 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $40,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in MasTec by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 39,061 shares of the construction company's stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 26,823 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 597 shares of the construction company's stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company's stock.

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MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $329.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.77. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $381.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.07. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $160.08 and a one year high of $441.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,779,382. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $2,412,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,014,574.72. This trade represents a 37.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MasTec from $348.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MasTec from $471.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $493.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on MasTec from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $464.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTZ

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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