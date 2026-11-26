Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT - Free Report) by 392.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 66,243 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of Waters worth $36,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 704 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 43.9% during the second quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Waters from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Waters from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waters from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $475.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WAT

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of Waters stock opened at $455.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock's 50-day moving average is $447.70 and its 200-day moving average is $377.14. Waters Corporation has a one year low of $282.77 and a one year high of $483.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Waters (NYSE:WAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.75 billion. Waters had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.75%. Waters's revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation develops analytical instruments, software and services used to measure and characterize chemical and biological materials. Its solutions support research, product development and quality testing in pharmaceutical and biotechnology, clinical, food, environmental and materials science applications. The company's offerings include liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry systems, chromatography columns and other laboratory consumables, analytical software, and related technical and service support.

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