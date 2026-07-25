66,622 Shares in H&R Block, Inc. $HRB Purchased by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,622 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000. Caxton Associates LLP owned about 0.05% of H&R Block at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,763,000 after purchasing an additional 191,608 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 20.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $196,542,000 after purchasing an additional 652,690 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402,728 shares of the company's stock worth $146,998,000 after purchasing an additional 809,438 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,213,177 shares of the company's stock worth $162,490,000 after purchasing an additional 26,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,750,413 shares of the company's stock worth $139,088,000 after purchasing an additional 269,581 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised H&R Block from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded H&R Block from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HRB

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB opened at $40.78 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $56.51. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.36.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.34 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 211.62%. H&R Block's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.38 EPS. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. H&R Block's payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block NYSE: HRB is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Henry W.

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