66,899 Shares in Aon plc $AON Bought by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 66,899 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $21,594,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at AON

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 600 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 15,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,527,440. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON opened at $366.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $304.59 and a 12-month high of $381.00.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. AON's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AON from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AON from $372.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $396.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AON from $389.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AON from $409.00 to $406.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $404.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

AON Profile

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

Further Reading

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