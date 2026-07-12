6,706 Shares in Enersys $ENS Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,706 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enersys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,599,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Enersys by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 562,293 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $82,516,000 after acquiring an additional 421,338 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enersys by 257.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,771 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $62,893,000 after acquiring an additional 401,167 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Enersys by 342.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,781 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $57,641,000 after acquiring an additional 304,018 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enersys by 508.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 324,935 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $47,684,000 after purchasing an additional 271,548 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Enersys from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Enersys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Enersys in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Enersys from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Enersys from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENS

Enersys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENS traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.09. The company had a trading volume of 285,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,902. Enersys has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $244.30. The business's 50 day moving average price is $225.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. Enersys had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $987.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $973.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Enersys's revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Enersys has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Enersys will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Enersys Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Enersys's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

About Enersys

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

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