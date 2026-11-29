State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR - Free Report) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,663,946 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,706,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.27% of Caesars Entertainment worth $197,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $830,001,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $346,014,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $96,169,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 588.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,754,430 shares of the company's stock worth $81,669,000 after buying an additional 2,354,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,624,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director David Tomick sold 7,142 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $212,188.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,769 shares in the company, valued at $527,916.99. This trade represents a 28.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 21,142 shares of company stock worth $627,499 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CZR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research cut Caesars Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $30.54.

View Our Latest Report on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.90.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. Caesars Entertainment's revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. operates casinos, hotels and resorts, primarily in the United States. Its properties offer gaming, hotel accommodations, dining, entertainment, meetings and other hospitality services under brands including Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe and Eldorado. The company also provides online gaming and sports betting through its Caesars Digital business, including the Caesars Sportsbook brand. Its properties serve customers in Las Vegas and regional markets across the country. The current Caesars Entertainment was formed in 2020 when Eldorado Resorts completed its acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Corporation and adopted the Caesars name.

Further Reading

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