67,500 Shares in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LTH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,380 shares of the company's stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 31,762 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Life Time Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,855 shares of the company's stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 14,267 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,154,000 after buying an additional 1,428,446 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Life Time Group by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 199,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 64,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Life Time Group

In other Life Time Group news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 67,751 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $2,618,576.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 138,351 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,266.15. The trade was a 32.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 2,208,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $63,165,388.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,027,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,392,305.80. This trade represents a 16.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 27,943,861 shares of company stock valued at $857,228,555 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company's stock.

Life Time Group Price Performance

NYSE LTH opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.55. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $41.79.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.65 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Life Time Group's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LTH

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

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