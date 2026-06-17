67,522 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,522 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $15,104,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Bank raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Bank now owns 12,388 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total transaction of $408,776.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,776,741.32. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $851,102.91. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 69,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,590,346.58. This represents a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 16,907 shares of company stock worth $2,994,338 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $179.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.94 and a twelve month high of $314.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. The business had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio is 30.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Weiss Ratings cut Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $224.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $237.20.

View Our Latest Report on Verisk Analytics

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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