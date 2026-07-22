6,776 Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL Acquired by Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS

Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,776 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 224,586 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $33,039,000 after buying an additional 103,374 shares during the period. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 293,371 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $43,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. DUTCH ASSET Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 45.3% in the first quarter. DUTCH ASSET Corp now owns 11,297 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,639 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $127.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $366.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $120.03 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is 34.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.03.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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