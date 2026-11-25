Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) by 6,376.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690,421 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 679,761 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.27% of Ball worth $38,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company's stock.

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Ball Trading Up 1.2%

BALL stock opened at $65.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ball Corporation has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $69.57.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.78 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 4.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Ball's payout ratio is 40.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BALL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Ball from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ball from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $72.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BALL

About Ball

Ball Corporation is a global supplier of aluminum packaging, best known for making beverage cans and ends for beverage companies. Its products are used for a range of drinks, including beer, soft drinks, energy drinks and other beverages. The company also offers aluminum cups and other specialty packaging products. Ball serves customers across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Its packaging operations support beverage brands and producers with manufacturing capabilities in multiple regions.

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