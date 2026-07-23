6,821 Shares in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $67,599.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,100.24. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on OSK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $138.00 price target on Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $168.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $148.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company's 50-day moving average price is $137.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.81. Oshkosh Corporation has a 52 week low of $116.77 and a 52 week high of $180.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 5.54%.The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business's revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Oshkosh's payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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