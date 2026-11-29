WD Rutherford LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,653 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 6,822 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 8.7% of WD Rutherford LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. LightSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. LightSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,695 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the third quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 7,534 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. StoneX raised shares of NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, GF Securities cut shares of NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $150.05 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $124.50 and a 52 week high of $243.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock's fifty day moving average is $202.27 and its 200-day moving average is $202.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $115.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.28 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 95.54% and a net margin of 62.53%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.74%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 28th that permits the company to buy back $150 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Share buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about NVDA:

Positive Sentiment: Underlying demand remains strong: NVIDIA’s fiscal third-quarter Data Center revenue was reported at $107.6 billion, up 110% year over year, while its AI Cloud, Industrial and Enterprise category grew 195%. Strong growth may help support the shares if regulatory issues do not materially constrain sales. Article: NVIDIA's AI Cloud Revenues Nearly Triple

Underlying demand remains strong: NVIDIA’s fiscal third-quarter Data Center revenue was reported at $107.6 billion, up 110% year over year, while its AI Cloud, Industrial and Enterprise category grew 195%. Strong growth may help support the shares if regulatory issues do not materially constrain sales. Negative Sentiment: Reports that advanced Blackwell hardware was found at a Shanghai data center renewed concern that restricted chips may be reaching China. The reports have not established how the equipment got there, but they raise the prospect of tougher enforcement, congressional scrutiny and reputational risk. Article: Why Nvidia pared opening gains to decline again on Friday?

Reports that advanced Blackwell hardware was found at a Shanghai data center renewed concern that restricted chips may be reaching China. The reports have not established how the equipment got there, but they raise the prospect of tougher enforcement, congressional scrutiny and reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: NVIDIA has reportedly told partners to pause server shipments to four Southeast Asian countries while they address tighter U.S. export rules. Any prolonged halt could delay sales, while new restrictions on remote access to computing capacity may constrain demand from regional data centers. Article: Nvidia Tells Partners to Pause Shipments to Southeast Asia

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Teter sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.43, for a total transaction of $4,542,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,657,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,449,453.80. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 34,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total transaction of $7,648,787.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 765,103 shares in the company, valued at $167,595,812.15. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,796,118 shares of company stock worth $403,993,253. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation is a technology company that designs graphics processing units (GPUs), computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company is led by co-founder Jensen Huang, its president and chief executive officer. NVIDIA's products serve several markets. Its GeForce GPUs and software support PC gaming, while its data center platforms provide computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, scientific research and other demanding workloads.

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