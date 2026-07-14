68,240 Shares in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Purchased by ABC Arbitrage SA

ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 68,240 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $6,283,000. United Airlines accounts for approximately 0.8% of ABC Arbitrage SA's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company's stock.

United Airlines Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $121.16 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $112.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $138.77.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $631,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 215,345 shares in the company, valued at $19,421,965.55. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $562,473.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 60,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,372,065.43. This trade represents a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 96,381 shares of company stock valued at $10,837,575 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Airlines from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Airlines from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on United Airlines from $135.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.62.

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About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

Further Reading

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