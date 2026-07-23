68,400 Shares in GitLab Inc. $GTLB Purchased by Militia Capital Management LLC

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 68,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTLB. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,702,226 shares of the company's stock worth $289,065,000 after buying an additional 494,497 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 766.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $203,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806,163 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its position in shares of GitLab by 867.3% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,938,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $177,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,070 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in GitLab by 6,528.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,135,394 shares of the company's stock worth $67,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GitLab by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,013 shares of the company's stock worth $102,216,000 after acquiring an additional 97,342 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on GTLB shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on GitLab from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research raised GitLab from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on GitLab from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $36.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GitLab

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GitLab news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 116,200 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $3,304,728.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,902,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $423,814,330.44. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 10.64% of the company's stock.

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -195.94 and a beta of 0.96. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $52.38.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.23 million. GitLab had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 2.49%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. GitLab has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.170-0.180 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc NASDAQ: GTLB is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

See Also

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