Hartford Funds Management Co LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,570 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 6,907 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saber Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Core Capital Management & Research inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Premier Financial Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total value of $28,257.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,424.20. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 247 shares of company stock worth $79,238. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.1%

GOOGL stock opened at $273.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.23. The firm's 50-day moving average is $318.24 and its 200 day moving average is $335.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.73 and a 12 month high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.90). Alphabet had a net margin of 50.03% and a return on equity of 43.33%. The firm had revenue of $127.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Alphabet's payout ratio is 4.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $405.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alphabet from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Alphabet from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $412.51.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Top Alphabet Stories

Investors following GOOGL have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: Hedge fund Lone Pine Capital increased its Alphabet stake by 901% to about $743 million, a notable vote of confidence amid the share-price weakness and spending concerns. Billionaire Stephen Mandel’s Lone Pine Raised Its Alphabet Stake 901% to $743 Million

Hedge fund Lone Pine Capital increased its Alphabet stake by 901% to about $743 million, a notable vote of confidence amid the share-price weakness and spending concerns. Neutral Sentiment: Evercore ISI reiterated a Buy view on Alphabet, while another analysis noted that Google Services remains a major earnings engine but flagged slower Search growth alongside Cloud’s gains. Alphabet Class A Gets a Buy from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated a Buy view on Alphabet, while another analysis noted that Google Services remains a major earnings engine but flagged slower Search growth alongside Cloud’s gains. Negative Sentiment: Reports also highlighted intensifying AI competition, adding to uncertainty about whether Alphabet’s large investments will translate into durable returns. Separately, law firms publicized lead-plaintiff deadlines for a securities class action concerning investors who acquired Alphabet securities during May–July 2026. The notices add legal overhang, though they do not establish liability. Faruqi & Faruqi Investor Deadline Notice

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report