Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) by 256.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,552 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock after buying an additional 691,077 shares during the quarter. Qnity Electronics comprises approximately 4.1% of Anomaly Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned 0.46% of Qnity Electronics worth $120,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of Q. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Qnity Electronics by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 198 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Markowski Investments bought a new position in Qnity Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBH Bank bought a new position in Qnity Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

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Qnity Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Q stock opened at $111.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $177.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.73.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Qnity Electronics had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 5.00 EPS for the current year.

Qnity Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on Q shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Qnity Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Qnity Electronics from $211.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Qnity Electronics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Qnity Electronics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qnity Electronics presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $164.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Q

Qnity Electronics Profile

Qnity Electronics is a materials and technology company serving the semiconductor and broader electronics industries. Its products and solutions support semiconductor manufacturing, advanced packaging and electronic interconnect applications. The company's business grew out of DuPont's electronics portfolio. Qnity became an independent publicly traded company in 2025, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol Q. Qnity serves customers around the world, including semiconductor manufacturers and other electronics companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Q? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report).

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