69,646 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Bought by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 69,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,779,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company's stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Haven Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Haven Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the company's stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 2,284 shares of the company's stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $353.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $446.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $385.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $366.24 on Monday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $376.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.76 and a 12-month high of $410.98. The company has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

See Also

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