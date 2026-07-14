6,970 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. $TER Purchased by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,293 shares of the company's stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 827 shares of the company's stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Teradyne from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price target on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Teradyne from $365.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $390.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TER

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total transaction of $2,914,211.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,192,840.60. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total value of $348,132.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,203,344.42. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $341.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 63.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.74. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $384.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $487.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. Teradyne's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.63%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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