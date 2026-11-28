Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $4,481,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,124,970,000. Saudi Central Bank raised its stake in Rocket Lab by 105.2% in the second quarter. Saudi Central Bank now owns 36,415 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,763,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,877,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Rocket Lab Stock Up 7.6%

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $50.60 on Friday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52 week low of $39.98 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.54 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.14.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $267.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on RKLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Rocket Lab from $122.00 to $111.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Rocket Lab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.29.

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Top Rocket Lab Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about RKLB:

Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab completed its 101st Electron mission, its 22nd launch of 2026, and delivered Synspective’s 14th StriX satellite to orbit. The successful flight highlights Electron’s operating cadence and reliability; Synspective has booked 47 missions in total, with 33 still scheduled through 2031. Rocket Lab launch announcement

Rocket Lab completed its 101st Electron mission, its 22nd launch of 2026, and delivered Synspective’s 14th StriX satellite to orbit. The successful flight highlights Electron’s operating cadence and reliability; Synspective has booked 47 missions in total, with 33 still scheduled through 2031. Positive Sentiment: Reports cite a $3.57 billion total backlog and more than $515 million in Neutron launch orders, supporting longer-term revenue visibility as the company develops its next-generation rocket. Neutron orders and backlog

Reports cite a $3.57 billion total backlog and more than $515 million in Neutron launch orders, supporting longer-term revenue visibility as the company develops its next-generation rocket. Negative Sentiment: A recent Mizuho assessment set a $40 price target and an Underperform rating, warning that the share valuation may leave limited upside. That contrasts with the operational progress and backlog cited by bullish investors. Mizuho rating and target

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frank Klein sold 36,860 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,658,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 844,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,001,915. This trade represents a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 6,254 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $281,304.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 237,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,666,107.40. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 551,083 shares of company stock worth $32,470,325 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. is an aerospace company that provides launch services and space systems for commercial, civil and government customers. Founded in 2006 by Peter Beck, the company is headquartered in Long Beach, California, and operates launch facilities in New Zealand and the United States. Its Electron rocket is designed to carry small satellites to orbit, while HASTE is a suborbital launch vehicle used for hypersonic and other technology testing. Rocket Lab is also developing Neutron, a larger launch vehicle intended to serve a wider range of missions.

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