Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ - Free Report) TSE: CCO during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700,068 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $60,675,000. Cameco comprises about 1.9% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Cameco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter worth $735,498,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at $420,346,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,276,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,091,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cameco from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Cameco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Cameco from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cameco from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $148.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cameco

Cameco Stock Performance

CCJ opened at $63.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 96.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. Cameco Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.67 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 0.80 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a C$0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 22.0%. Cameco's payout ratio is 25.76%.

About Cameco

Cameco is a Canadian company that mines, processes and sells uranium, a key fuel for nuclear power plants. Its activities include uranium exploration, mining and milling, as well as refining and conversion services that prepare uranium for use in the nuclear fuel cycle. The company's uranium operations include assets in Saskatchewan, Canada, and an interest in the Inkai uranium mine in Kazakhstan. Cameco supplies utilities and other customers around the world, and its Canadian facilities include a uranium refinery in Blind River and a conversion plant in Port Hope, Ontario.

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