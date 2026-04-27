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70,105 Shares in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. $BTSG Acquired by Renaissance Capital LLC

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
BrightSpring Health Services logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Renaissance Capital LLC bought 70,105 shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ: BTSG) in Q4, a $2.625 million new stake that represents 1.9% of the fund's holdings and is its 17th largest position.
  • Wall Street is broadly bullish — several analysts raised price targets (e.g., Morgan Stanley to $48, Wells Fargo to $50, BTIG to $55) and the stock has a consensus "Buy" rating with an average target of $45.50, while BTSG trades near its one‑year high with a $9.3 billion market cap.
  • Insiders sold 285,000 shares (about $11.7 million) last quarter, including sales by CFO Jennifer Phipps and Lisa Nalley, leaving insiders with 2.8% ownership of the company.
  • Interested in BrightSpring Health Services? Here are five stocks we like better.

Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000. BrightSpring Health Services comprises 1.9% of Renaissance Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTSG

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of BTSG stock opened at $48.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.32. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $48.49.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 1.48%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $1,234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 110,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,550,943.10. This represents a 21.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Phipps sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $1,440,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 196,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,099,966. This represents a 15.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,727,750. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

BrightSpring Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services NASDAQ: BTSG is a leading provider of home and community-based care and workforce solutions aimed at seniors, individuals with disabilities and those facing behavioral health challenges. The company's operations encompass a broad spectrum of services, including personal care, skilled nursing, therapy, habilitation and supported living, as well as specialized behavioral health programs delivered through both clinical and non-clinical channels.

Through its network of subsidiary brands, BrightSpring offers integrated care in the patient's home environment, fostering independence and improving quality of life.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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