7,015 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000.

Get Everest Group alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 98.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,411 shares of the company's stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $430.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Everest Group from $366.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $355.00 price objective on Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $373.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Everest Group

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $371.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $346.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.12. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $302.44 and a 52-week high of $379.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.29.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $16.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Everest Group had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 11.76%.The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 52.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Everest Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In related news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $272,676.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,874,532.80. This trade represents a 8.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Everest Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Everest Group wasn't on the list.

While Everest Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here