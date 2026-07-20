701,877 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI Bought by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 701,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,175,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.07% of VICI Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 891,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,817,000 after purchasing an additional 173,013 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 7,063,264 shares of the company's stock worth $198,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,897 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,092,000 after purchasing an additional 65,853 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 725,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,424,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 655,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,989,000 after buying an additional 65,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company's stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts: Sign Up

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE VICI opened at $26.88 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $34.01.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a net margin of 76.83% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. VICI Properties's payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider VICI Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and VICI Properties wasn't on the list.

While VICI Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here