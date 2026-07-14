7,032 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Acquired by ABC Arbitrage SA

ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,032 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,788,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird set a $558.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Synopsys from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $570.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNPS

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,387.16. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at $34,431,179.20. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $433.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company's fifty day moving average price is $476.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.27. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $376.18 and a one year high of $651.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.42, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Synopsys's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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