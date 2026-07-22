7,034 Shares in GE Aerospace $GE Purchased by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 44,298 shares of the company's stock worth $12,570,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth $1,022,000. HORAN Wealth LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 100.9% in the first quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the company's stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 197.8% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 170,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,488,000 after acquiring an additional 113,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $430.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $431.00 target price (up from $353.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $380.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $340.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $353.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.35. The business's fifty day moving average is $337.98 and its 200 day moving average is $319.00. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $254.66 and a twelve month high of $382.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. Research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.14%.

Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace announced that AerCap selected its GEnx-1B engines to power 15 additional Boeing 787 Dreamliners, another order that adds to the company’s commercial engine backlog and signals continued airline/leasing demand. Article Title

GE Aerospace announced that AerCap selected its GEnx-1B engines to power 15 additional Boeing 787 Dreamliners, another order that adds to the company’s commercial engine backlog and signals continued airline/leasing demand. Positive Sentiment: The company also drew attention for its world’s first high-altitude hybrid-electric flight above 30,000 feet with NASA, Boeing, and BETA Technologies, which investors are reading as a major technology milestone for next-generation aviation. Article Title

The company also drew attention for its world’s first high-altitude hybrid-electric flight above 30,000 feet with NASA, Boeing, and BETA Technologies, which investors are reading as a major technology milestone for next-generation aviation. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on GE Aerospace to $400 and kept an overweight rating, reflecting confidence in the company’s earnings power and growth outlook. Article Title

JPMorgan raised its price target on GE Aerospace to $400 and kept an overweight rating, reflecting confidence in the company’s earnings power and growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Additional commentary from Jim Cramer and other media coverage highlighted GE Aerospace as a blue-chip industrial name to own instead of speculative tech, adding to the stock’s positive sentiment. Article Title

Additional commentary from Jim Cramer and other media coverage highlighted GE Aerospace as a blue-chip industrial name to own instead of speculative tech, adding to the stock’s positive sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around GE Aerospace’s CEO and the Farnborough Air Show emphasized the company’s $210 billion backlog, strong Q2 results, and ongoing share buybacks, which support the long-term case but were largely reiterations of already known fundamentals. Article Title

Coverage around GE Aerospace’s CEO and the Farnborough Air Show emphasized the company’s $210 billion backlog, strong Q2 results, and ongoing share buybacks, which support the long-term case but were largely reiterations of already known fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some reports noted ongoing supply-chain and parts-delivery bottlenecks in the aerospace industry, which could limit how quickly GE Aerospace converts strong demand into revenue growth. Article Title

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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