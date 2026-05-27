7,112 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Bought by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $557,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 13,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 28,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $503.89 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.62 and a 52 week high of $506.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $821.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.21, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD continues to draw bullish attention after reporting strong Q1 results, including 38% revenue growth and 57% year-over-year growth in its data center segment, reinforcing the view that AI and server chips are driving the stock higher. Article Title

AMD continues to draw bullish attention after reporting strong Q1 results, including 38% revenue growth and 57% year-over-year growth in its data center segment, reinforcing the view that AI and server chips are driving the stock higher. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlight AMD as a possible future trillion-dollar semiconductor company, with analysts pointing to major AI catalysts and continued upside in the company’s CPU and accelerator roadmap. Article Title

Multiple articles highlight AMD as a possible future trillion-dollar semiconductor company, with analysts pointing to major AI catalysts and continued upside in the company’s CPU and accelerator roadmap. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street optimism remains elevated, with analyst coverage still leaning bullish and recent price-target hikes underscoring expectations for more gains as AI infrastructure spending broadens beyond Nvidia. Article Title

Wall Street optimism remains elevated, with analyst coverage still leaning bullish and recent price-target hikes underscoring expectations for more gains as AI infrastructure spending broadens beyond Nvidia. Positive Sentiment: AMD also gained support from a broader AI-chip rally, as investors rotated into semiconductor names on improving market sentiment and rising demand for AI infrastructure hardware. Article Title

AMD also gained support from a broader AI-chip rally, as investors rotated into semiconductor names on improving market sentiment and rising demand for AI infrastructure hardware. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage notes that AMD has already had a very large rally, which may limit near-term upside even though the long-term fundamentals remain constructive. Article Title

Some coverage notes that AMD has already had a very large rally, which may limit near-term upside even though the long-term fundamentals remain constructive. Neutral Sentiment: Ark Invest’s continued selling of AMD shares is a mild sentiment headwind, but it does not appear to outweigh the broader bullish AI narrative. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,286,223.49. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 329,085 shares of company stock valued at $114,051,007 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Melius Research set a $540.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $410.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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