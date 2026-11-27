Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 719,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,834,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Gen Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Gen Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $521,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 35.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,368 shares of the company's stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Gen Digital by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 503,893 shares of the company's stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 29,152 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaGrep UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Gen Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Gen Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEN opened at $30.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. Gen Digital Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The company's fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 56.80% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1250 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Gen Digital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on GEN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Gen Digital from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gen Digital from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Read Our Latest Report on GEN

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Natalie Derse sold 72,341 shares of Gen Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $2,204,230.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 589,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,954,447.50. The trade was a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Seuk Ko sold 28,248 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $866,366.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 744,262 shares in the company, valued at $22,826,515.54. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,589 shares of company stock worth $3,963,096. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital Inc. is a cybersecurity and digital safety company that provides software and services to consumers and small businesses. Its offerings include protection against malware and online threats, identity theft monitoring and recovery support, virtual private network services, and tools for managing device performance and privacy. The company's consumer brands include Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG and CCleaner. Its products are available in markets around the world and are designed to help customers protect their devices, personal information and online activities.

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