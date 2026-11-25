SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 399.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,995 shares of the social networking company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 4.1% of SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $13,108,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 53,225 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $38,598,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, N.F.U. MUTUAL UNIT MANAGERS Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $865.00 to $850.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $826.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on META

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 7,847 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,904,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,250. The trade was a 86.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Christopher Cox sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.76, for a total value of $28,510,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 184,516 shares in the company, valued at $131,515,624.16. This represents a 17.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,540 shares of company stock valued at $105,316,609. Corporate insiders own 13.42% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $589.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $673.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $628.45. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $520.26 and a one year high of $779.82.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $64.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.5250 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.16%.

Key Headlines Impacting Meta Platforms

These are some of the META headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Meta says its Muse AI agent is helping Instagram’s ad business by improving advertiser conversions. Strong ad demand and AI-powered advertising tools may support revenue growth. How Meta is using Instagram to get an ad boost from its Muse personal AI agent

Meta says its Muse AI agent is helping Instagram’s ad business by improving advertiser conversions. Strong ad demand and AI-powered advertising tools may support revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Meta has lined up DNEG and IMAX content for its planned spring 2027 VR glasses launch. The partnerships could help build an entertainment library, though the payoff depends on the hardware’s reception. What Meta content deals mean for its VR glasses launch

Meta has lined up DNEG and IMAX content for its planned spring 2027 VR glasses launch. The partnerships could help build an entertainment library, though the payoff depends on the hardware’s reception. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have lowered price targets, including J.P. Morgan’s cut to $775 from $940 and Morgan Stanley’s reduction to $720 from $820. Such revisions can weigh on sentiment even where the firms retain positive ratings. Could Meta actually climb 30%?

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a global technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which connect people and help businesses reach audiences around the world. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and technologies through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software and services. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with its platforms providing tools for businesses to promote products and services.

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