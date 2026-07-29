72,108 Shares in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation $IART Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 72,108 shares of the life sciences company's stock, valued at approximately $679,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Integra LifeSciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 36.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 595.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,958 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company's stock.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of IART opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $391.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Integra LifeSciences's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Integra LifeSciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.520 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IART. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Integra LifeSciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $18.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IART

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

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