Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 697,859 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 72,191 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.43% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $940,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Chang sold 100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,319.57, for a total value of $131,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,621.55. The trade was a 19.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony III sold 44 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.04, for a total value of $56,981.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,725,830.08. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 2,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,375 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,251.38 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $1,298.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,328.34. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $894.39 and a 1 year high of $1,714.09. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.10 and a beta of 1.71.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $8.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,575.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,783.77.

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Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. NASDAQ: MPWR designs and supplies semiconductor-based power-management solutions. Its products regulate and convert electrical power, helping electronic devices operate efficiently and reliably. The company's portfolio includes power-management integrated circuits, DC-to-DC converters, battery-management products, and solutions for lighting and motor control. These products are used in applications such as data centers and computing, automotive systems, industrial equipment, communications infrastructure, and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

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