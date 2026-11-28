EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN - Free Report) by 82.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,507,235 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 72,867,181 shares during the period. Algonquin Power & Utilities accounts for 0.6% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 2.01% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $77,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. August Group Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth $71,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AQN. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TD set a $6.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.25 to $7.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.43.

View Our Latest Report on Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

NYSE AQN opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.73. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $642.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.20 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 5.58%. Algonquin Power & Utilities has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.380-0.420 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.370 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0650 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Algonquin Power & Utilities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a Canadian utility company whose regulated businesses provide electricity, natural gas, water and wastewater services to customers in the United States and Canada. Many of its utility operations serve customers under the Liberty brand. The company has historically combined utility services with renewable power generation. Following the sale of its renewable energy business, Algonquin shifted its focus toward its regulated utility operations and the infrastructure needed to deliver essential services.

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