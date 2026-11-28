Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:VMRK - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,382,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $448,575,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.97% of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Planning Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest by 87.5% in the third quarter. Planning Strategies Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest

In other Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest news, EVP Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 264,479 shares in the company, valued at $17,000,710.12. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Carr sold 1,130 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $73,766.40. Following the sale, the director owned 4,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at $291,214.08. The trade was a 20.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 28,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,066 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest has a 12-month low of $57.57 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The business's 50-day moving average price is $62.42.

Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:VMRK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $785.05 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a $0.7025 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,040.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Evercore began coverage on Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an "in-line" rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest

Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

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