Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 90.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,146 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 73,989 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisor Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.6% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,438 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Xcelsior Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 64.9% during the third quarter. Xcelsior Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,466 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 541 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $247.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna set a $275.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $266.88.

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International Business Machines Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE IBM opened at $235.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $199.19 and a 52 week high of $332.46. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $236.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.03.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

Investors following IBM have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: An industry analysis identified IBM as a leader in smart ports, a potential endorsement of its role in technology-driven infrastructure. The article provides no further detail on contracts or revenue impact, so the significance to IBM’s near-term financials is unclear. International Business Machines (IBM) Emerges As A Smart Ports Leader In New Industry Analysis

An industry analysis identified IBM as a leader in smart ports, a potential endorsement of its role in technology-driven infrastructure. The article provides no further detail on contracts or revenue impact, so the significance to IBM’s near-term financials is unclear. Neutral Sentiment: Several market reports forecast growth in clustering, integration, privacy-compliance and workflow software, and list IBM among the vendors in those markets. These are broad industry forecasts—not announcements of IBM wins or increased revenue. Global Clustering Software Market Report 2026

Several market reports forecast growth in clustering, integration, privacy-compliance and workflow software, and list IBM among the vendors in those markets. These are broad industry forecasts—not announcements of IBM wins or increased revenue. Negative Sentiment: A retrospective article says IBM holders were down 21.3% over the past year, including dividends, and revisits assumptions supporting a premium valuation based on hybrid cloud, generative AI and quantum computing. This highlights concerns about whether those growth opportunities have justified investor expectations, but is not a new earnings or guidance update. What IBM Holders Got Wrong Before The Slide

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology company that provides software, consulting, infrastructure and related services to businesses and public-sector organizations. Its offerings include hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence solutions, enterprise software, IT consulting, and systems such as IBM Z mainframes and Power servers. IBM also develops technologies in areas including data management, automation, cybersecurity and quantum computing. Its consulting teams help clients design, build and manage technology systems and business processes.

Further Reading

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