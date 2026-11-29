Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 740,894 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $45,120,000. Brown & Brown accounts for about 1.4% of Prana Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.22% of Brown & Brown at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.4% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 247,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $15,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Brown & Brown by 24.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 121,421 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 23,784 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 8.2% in the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Brown & Brown by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,593 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.1%

Brown & Brown stock opened at $78.38 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $82.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown's previous quarterly dividend of $0.1650. Brown & Brown's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Brown & Brown from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Brown & Brown

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc. is an insurance brokerage and risk management company. It helps businesses and individuals assess risks and obtain insurance coverage from insurance carriers, and provides related services such as claims support and risk management consulting. The company's services include commercial property and casualty insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance, and surety bonds. It operates through offices in the United States and internationally, serving clients across a range of industries and coverage needs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO - Free Report).

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