Aspex Management HK Ltd reduced its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU - Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,779,677 shares of the company's stock after selling 743,897 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for about 2.1% of Aspex Management HK Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned 2.44% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $209,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,628,000. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,740,000. Amundi raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 507,774 shares of the company's stock worth $28,755,000 after acquiring an additional 63,845 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $818,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $585,000.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Oriental Education & Technology Group news, Director Louis Hsieh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $491,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at $926,361.93. This trade represents a 34.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE:EDU opened at $51.71 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $55.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.24. New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. New Oriental Education & Technology Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.75.

View Our Latest Report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group is a China-based education services provider founded in Beijing in 1993 by Yu Minhong. The company serves students and families through in-person and online programs. Its offerings include English and other language instruction, test preparation, tutoring and other learning services, as well as study-abroad consulting and educational materials. New Oriental has also developed study tours and other education-related services. After changes to China's education policies reshaped the private tutoring sector, the company adjusted its offerings and continues to provide education and learning services across China.

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