7,513 Shares in The Boeing Company $BA Acquired by Jones Kertz & Associates Inc.

Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,513 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 50.4% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 734.4% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 10,322 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,040 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,188,153,000 after purchasing an additional 177,597 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Boeing by 41.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,824 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $48,316,000 after purchasing an additional 65,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 47.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Boeing from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.35.

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Key Stories Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $224.20 per share, with a total value of $499,966.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,206. This represents a 101.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total value of $2,456,193.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,692 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,437,781.08. This trade represents a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 21,012 shares of company stock worth $4,980,687 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of BA stock opened at $225.11 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $218.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.73. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $156.47 and a twelve month high of $254.35. The company has a market capitalization of $176.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The firm had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.90) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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