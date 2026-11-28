State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC - Free Report) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,473,815 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 7,574,169 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.26% of Archrock worth $226,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Archrock in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,217,511,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,070,000. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Archrock by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,532,464 shares of the energy company's stock worth $76,708,000 after purchasing an additional 319,256 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,463,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,633,025 shares of the energy company's stock worth $49,464,000 after purchasing an additional 300,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company's stock.

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Archrock Price Performance

NYSE AROC opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.92. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $42.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $370.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $385.95 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. Archrock's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore set a $40.00 price target on Archrock in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Archrock from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Archrock from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Archrock from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Archrock from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.12.

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Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc. provides natural gas compression services and equipment to energy companies. Its services help move natural gas through gathering systems and pipelines, supporting production and midstream operations. The company's offerings include contract compression, in which it supplies and operates compression equipment for customers, as well as aftermarket services such as maintenance, repair and parts. Archrock also designs and manufactures compression equipment. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Archrock serves customers across major natural gas-producing regions of the United States.

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