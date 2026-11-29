Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 760,000 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $141,398,000. Boeing makes up 1.9% of Appaloosa LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Appaloosa LP owned approximately 0.10% of Boeing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,191,640 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,151,955,000 after purchasing an additional 135,985 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $911,878,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $747,763,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $710,816,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,456,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More Boeing News

Investors following BA have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Qantas is reportedly close to choosing Boeing for most of an order of about 20 long-range aircraft, a potential commercial-jet sales boost if finalized. Qantas set to award Boeing bulk of 20-jet order

Qantas is reportedly close to choosing Boeing for most of an order of about 20 long-range aircraft, a potential commercial-jet sales boost if finalized. Negative Sentiment: A law firm announced an investigation into possible securities-law violations involving Boeing. It is an investigation announcement, not a finding of wrongdoing, but may add legal uncertainty. Kaplan Fox investigation announcement

A law firm announced an investigation into possible securities-law violations involving Boeing. It is an investigation announcement, not a finding of wrongdoing, but may add legal uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Although recent orders offer support, reporting also highlights production delays and delivery challenges, which could slow Boeing’s recovery and limit the benefit of new business. Boeing shares rise on fresh orders despite losses

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Boeing from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Boeing to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Boeing from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $247.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 2,950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.03 per share, with a total value of $510,438.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,242.51. The trade was a 78.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Akhil Johri purchased 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.69 per share, for a total transaction of $500,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $525,073.50. This trade represents a 2,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,770 shares of company stock worth $2,008,930 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $167.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.85 and a 200 day moving average of $210.14. The company has a market cap of $132.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.34. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $155.56 and a 12-month high of $254.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 42.40% and a net margin of 7.98%. Boeing's revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company is an aerospace manufacturer that designs, builds and supports commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems. Its commercial aircraft include the 737, 767, 777 and 787 families, serving airlines and other operators around the world. Boeing's defense and space business supplies military aircraft, rotorcraft, weapons, satellites and space systems to government customers. Its services business provides maintenance, training, parts and other support to commercial and government aviation and defense customers.

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