7,601 Shares in ATI Inc. $ATI Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,601 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,787,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 1,471.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,075,368 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $156,423,000 after buying an additional 1,006,951 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ATI by 684.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,840 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $117,037,000 after buying an additional 889,912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ATI by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,193,129 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $136,923,000 after buying an additional 702,656 shares during the period. Finally, Jain Global LLC grew its stake in ATI by 3,017.7% in the 4th quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 665,276 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $76,347,000 after buying an additional 643,937 shares in the last quarter.

Get ATI alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ATI. TD Cowen increased their target price on ATI from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ATI in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on ATI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ATI from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded ATI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATI

ATI Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $195.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.37. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $70.42 and a one year high of $205.31.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ATI news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 59,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $10,699,253.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 218,014 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,039,766.98. This trade represents a 21.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,442 shares of company stock valued at $28,535,831. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ATI

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ATI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ATI wasn't on the list.

While ATI currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here