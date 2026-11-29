PointState Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,561,588 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock after acquiring an additional 764,404 shares during the period. Qnity Electronics comprises about 0.8% of PointState Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. PointState Capital LP owned about 1.23% of Qnity Electronics worth $322,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Qnity Electronics by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 198 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in Qnity Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Markowski Investments bought a new position in Qnity Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. NBH Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

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Qnity Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Q opened at $111.00 on Friday. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $177.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.28. Qnity Electronics had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 5.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qnity Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on Q. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Qnity Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Qnity Electronics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Research raised Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Qnity Electronics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qnity Electronics currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $164.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Profile

Qnity Electronics is a materials and technology company serving the semiconductor and broader electronics industries. Its products and solutions support semiconductor manufacturing, advanced packaging and electronic interconnect applications. The company's business grew out of DuPont's electronics portfolio. Qnity became an independent publicly traded company in 2025, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol Q. Qnity serves customers around the world, including semiconductor manufacturers and other electronics companies.

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